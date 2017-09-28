Reminder: The Super NES Classic Edition Launches Tomorrow

For those of you that missed the great Super NES Classic Edition pre-order rush, you’ll have your chance to nab the retro mini-console in person tomorrow. Best Buy confirmed that there will be “limited” quantities of the console in stock during launch, along with more details for those lining up to grab one in the store.

According to the Best Buy blog, there will be “about” 1,000 stores nationwide carrying the SNES Classic, and will be sold on a “first-come, first-served” basis. The blog also mentions that it will have a ticketing process for customers, similar to Black Friday.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The console runs for $80, and while the SNES Classic Edition will almost certainly sell out on launch day, Nintendo urges customers not to spend more than the suggested retail price for the system. The company confirmed that is has “dramatically increased” production – more units on launch day than the NES Classic Edition last year — and will keep it in stock into 2018, through holiday season.

In case you need a refresher on what you’ll be getting, here are all 21 games to pre-loaded on the system:

Contra III: The Alien Wars

Donkey Kong Country

EarthBound

Final Fantasy III

F-ZERO

Kirby Super Star

Kirby’s Dream Course

The Legend of Zelda™: A Link to the Past

Mega Man X

Secret of Mana

Star Fox

Star Fox 2

Street Fighter II Turbo: Hyper Fighting

Super Castlevania IV

Super Ghouls ‘n Ghosts

Super Mario Kart

Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars

Super Mario World

Super Metroid

Super Punch-Out!!

Yoshi’s Island

Among the classic titles included is the never before released Star Fox 2. The system also boasts a rewind feature, allowing players to replay their favorite sections by rewinding “about a minute or more” based on the game. Also included are “suspend points”, allowing the player to jump from game to game while keeping progress in the other.

Getting a Super NES Classic Edition will be a little bit easier than its predecessor, but Nintendo appears to be looking out for its customers this time around.