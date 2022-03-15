Resident Evil 2, 3, and 7 Saves Will Transfer to Xbox Series X and PS5 Versions

If you’re a Resident Evil fan who’s played any of the recent games prior to Resident Evil Village, you likely heard that Resident Evil 2, 3, and 7 were all coming to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles. That’d be good news most of the time, but there was the question of whether or not progress made in the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of the games would transfer seamlessly to the newer versions. While we can’t guarantee it’ll be a seamless process since the upgrades aren’t out yet, Capcom has at least confirmed that the saves are indeed able to be carried over on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

The topic of the game saves as well as DLC for Resident Evil 7 was addressed in a tweet from the official Resident Evil account on Tuesday. In a retweet of the initial announcement about the new versions of the games being released for the current generation of consoles, Capcom clarified the details about save transfers that many people had likely been wondering about.

https://twitter.com/RE_Games/status/1503776384870760448

“We’re happy to confirm that save data from the original PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of these games will carry over to their respective upgraded versions,” Capcom said about the save transfers. “DLC that comes with Resident Evil 7 Gold Edition will transfer over, as well!”

Each of the games will take hours to play through individually, but Resident Evil 7 in particular has several instances of DLC to progress through, so it’s easy to see why people would be worried about their progress and content not carrying over. That hopefully won’t be much of a concern now that we know how things will work, however.

For those who missed the initial announcement, these upgrades will consist of “cutting-edge features” including ray tracing and better frame rates. Improved load times weren’t explicitly mentioned, but they’re typically a benefit of these newer versions, so they’ll likely be experienced anyways. Even if you’re playing on the PC instead of the newer consoles, you’ll still have something to look forward to as well.

“Players who previously purchased Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3 or Resident Evil 7 biohazard on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One are eligible for upgrades at no additional cost through the PS4 to digital PS5 upgrade option or Xbox Smart Delivery system,” Capcom said. “An upgrade patch will also be available for PC users at no additional cost.”

The newer versions of these games will release at some point this year.