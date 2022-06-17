Resident Evil Upgrades Reverted Due to "Overwhelming Response"

Resident Evil 7 as well as the remade versions of Resident Evil 2 and 3 got their long-awaited upgrades recently which finally brought them to modern consoles with new features in tow. The Steam versions of the game got some similar upgrades to enable things like ray tracing and enhanced 3D audio, but the reception to those enhancements wasn't quite as positive. Those changes made the games' system requirements naturally go up and didn't play well with some mods, so Capcom has given players back the old versions of the game in response.

The system requirements going up was a natural side effect of the upgrade, but it's an issue that would only affect PC players since those on consoles don't have to worry about that beyond knowing they have a PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, or Xbox Series S. But even for those who were still within the specifications suggested by Capcom, players reported that the games seemed to be running slower after these upgrades.

The mod situation was just another issue on top of that. Resident Evil modders have been devoted to their continued creations throughout the course of all three of these Resident Evil games, so to see those mods no longer work in some cases was naturally something that'd elicit this kind of response.

"Due to overwhelming community response, we've reactivated the previous version that does not include ray tracing and enhanced 3D audio," the update on the Steam page for Resident Evil 2 said. "Both enhanced and previous versions will be made available going forward."

While Capcom linked to that message on the Resident Evil 2 page, the same one was shared on the Steam pages for both Resident Evil 3 and Resident Evil 7. Those updates detail the instructions players should follow if they want to revert their Steam copies of the games to the older, less problematic versions. You'll do so through the "Betas" menu when browsing the games' properties, but if you haven't had an issue with these upgrades, you don't have to revert to the old version and can keep using the new ones.