Resident Evil 2: Why Capcom Decided on the Ada Wong Redesign

The information regarding the highly anticipated Resident Evil 2 Remake continues to come pouring in and many horror fans can’t wait to see all of the delicious reworks Capcom has in store for our beloved franchise. Though the team has talked about some of the character redesigns in the past, the game’s director recently sat down with Eurogamer to talk about Ada Wong and how she’s the next one up on the makeover chopping block.

“It goes back to the same thing of, what would look natural to be wandering around in a photo-realistic environment in?” He added, “I think wandering around in that dress just getting on with your job as a spy probably doesn’t look as realistic and believable as we want in this new game.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

We still haven’t seen Miss Wong herself in her full glory outside of a brief silhouette, but he did mention “Exactly what we’ve done with her design is something we’re tight-lipped on, but it’s safe to say we won’t betray your expectations.”

Honestly, as long as she has the something that stays true to her iconic red look, fans will be happy. Though some were mentioning that our brief glimpse at her has her wearing yellow instead:

According to the creative team earlier this month, the use of models made them change their entire approach to the game. Instead of just another remake, the team instead took to it as if they were making a full-fledged action movie. It makes sense with the influx of motion capture and the desire for more realistic mechanics. Because of the use of modeling however, that was the key reason behind the different aesthetic that many saw with the characters during the big E3 2018 reveal.

The same reasoning is behind the Claire and Leon redesigns, as many noticed their different body shape and more structural facial features.

Interested in learning even more? Check out our Resident Evil community hub right here to stay up to date on the latest news on the remake! The game itself will be arriving for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on January 25th.