‘Resident Evil 2’ Player Hacks the Demo to Reveal Brad Vickers Easter Egg

Only a little bit longer before fans of the iconic Resident Evil franchise can once again step into Leon Kennedy’s shoes in the upcoming Resident Evil 2 remake. Many are looking forward to not only the game itself, but finding some of the hidden Easter eggs along the way. The hunt has already begun as one player uncovered a clever Brad Vickers gem.

The 1-shot demo is going on now, giving horror fans a small 30-minute taste of what’s to come. For those looking to see if they can find the latest reference found, it’s not too late! But, you’re going to need how to cheat the system a bit to find hidden areas now meant for the small demo period.

The video walks players through the latest discovery. Ass seen above, the character — Leon Kennedy — is seen exploring areas that are meant to be off limits. In order to gain access, players will have to use a mod to get in, so for those just interested in seeing what’s found, you can check out the gameplay footage at the top of the article.

As for what the YouTuber reveals, players of the original Resident Evil 2 game that came out in the 90s will remember the shuffling zombie of Brad Vickers underneath the RPD courtyard. Though this time he’s not a zombie, fans do get to see good ‘ol Brad in all of his glory in the form of a shiny recruitment poster!

As to whether or not you’ll get to see a zombie version of the character, you’ll have to wait and find out when Resident Evil 2 goes live for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC players on January 25th!

Interested in trying out the game for yourself? There’s still time to get in on that demo action. Like all previews, this playable period prior to launch will be available for a very limited amount of time. The demo event officially kicks off on January 11 and will run until January 31.

“Aptly named the 1-Shot Demo, players must take on the challenge of surviving the horrors of Raccoon City in just 30 minutes,” Capcom mentioned earlier when the demo first went live. “If players complete the mission objective under 30 minutes, they can restart the mission until they use up their full time. If players succumb to the zombies during their 30 minutes, they can continue any number of times until the full 30 minutes have been reached.”

The end of the small demo period also houses a special trailer featuring Hunk and Tofu, which can be seen here. As far as what the demo itself actually has to offer, long-time fans and newcomers alike will get a chance to assume the role of Leon Kennedy.

According to Capcom, “In the “1-Shot demo,” players step into the boots of rookie police officer Leon S. Kennedy as he arrives at Raccoon City Police Station in the ultimate worst first day on the job. Leon must survive vicious zombies and solve puzzles to find safe passage out of the station. With an entire building of flesh-eating nightmares lurking between Leon and his escape while the clock ticks down, players need to be sure they’re killing more than just time.”

