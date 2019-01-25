‘Resident Evil 2’: How to Unlock Hunk and Tofu

Players everywhere can finally get their hands on Resident Evil 2 to see just how many changes the remake made to the classic horror adventure we all know and love. When Capcom confirmed earlier this month that both Hunk and Tofu were back and better before, players were excited to see these two characters — tofu? — once more. For those looking to say hello to old friends, here’s what you need to know about unlocking Hunk himself followed shortly by Tofu.

With Hunk comes the returning 4th Survivor scenario and in order to get this, you’ll have to beat the game first- twice. Once both the Leon and Claire storylines have been completed, the Hunk 4th Survivor mode unlocks. It doesn’t matter which order you play them in, whether you play as Leon or Claire first, either way will unlock this mode as long as both scenarios are completed.

But it’s not just Hunk’s beautiful non-face that you’ll get to see once more. Beating the 4th Survivor mode will unlock the way to get Tofu’s mode bringing back the joke character into this generation as literally just a hunk of Tofu that is aware. It’s weird and so deliciously Capcom.

Resident Evil 2 officially makes its grand re-debut on January 25th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players.

“For anyone not familiar, the story of Resident Evil 2 begins with a young rookie of a cop, Leon Kennedy, as he is thrust into a chaotic world littered with the walking dead alongside a hopeful college student named Claire Redfield,” reads a small snippet from our full review. “Tossed into the midst of the dying area of Racoon City, both Leon and Claire must figure out how to survive while uncovering what caused this hell on Earth.”

“Resident Evil 2 is a survival horror experience in its truest sense. From a constantly teased false sense of security, to horrifying instances that go far beyond a simple jump scare, this remake is one that every fan of the original needs to play. For those that aren’t familiar with the Resident Evil franchise in its humble beginnings, it’s still a treat, albeit imperfect, and one that requires no previous knowledge of the other games.”

