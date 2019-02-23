‘Resident Evil 2’: Own Leon Kennedy’s Gun With This Spiffy Airsoft Weapon

Good ‘ol Leon first made his appearance back in Resident Evil 2, with his most recent comeback outside of the beloved Remake in Resident Evil: Vendetta. A police academy graduate with a sordid past, he is definitely one of the staple characters from the horror franchise. Now fans of the Resident Evil series can encapsulate their love and admiration for him in real life, as the latest collectible is revealed: A spiffy Airsoft gun.

The long barrel Lightening Hawk comes to life thanks to Japanese maker Marui. For those hardcore collector’s though, keep in mind that this is a very limited-time offer and is currently only available in Japan. Are their workarounds to get Japan-only items? Absolutely, but you might end up having to pay a higher price through third-party exports.

The new gun is set to go on sale sometime in April 2019, though a specific price point hasn’t been given at this time.

As for the game itself and using the above weapon in a less IRL sense, the Resident Evil 2 remake is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

“For anyone not familiar, the story of Resident Evil 2 begins with a young rookie of a cop, Leon Kennedy, as he is thrust into a chaotic world littered with the walking dead alongside a hopeful college student named Claire Redfield,” reads a small snippet from our full review. “Tossed into the midst of the dying area of Racoon City, both Leon and Claire must figure out how to survive while uncovering what caused this hell on Earth.”

“Resident Evil 2 is a survival horror experience in its truest sense. From a constantly teased false sense of security, to horrifying instances that go far beyond a simple jump scare, this remake is one that every fan of the original needs to play. For those that aren’t familiar with the Resident Evil franchise in its humble beginnings, it’s still a treat, albeit imperfect, and one that requires no previous knowledge of the other games.”

