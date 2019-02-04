Fan Recreates Hilarious Porn Meme With ‘Resident Evil 2’ Characters

So by now, if you’re pretty savvy with the Internet, you’ve probably seen that humorous porn scene where there’s a dude in a bathtub, and a girl runs up insisting that he needs a lifeguard for the “beach,” only for him to tell her it’s not a beach, it’s a bathtub. If you haven’t…well, you can watch it below.

Now that you’re all caught up, a 3D artist by the name of Rianne has managed to recreate this scene in the very popular remake of Resident Evil 2, using models of Ada Wong (in her trademark red dress) and Leon Kennedy (who’s the guy in the bathtub). And, yes, it’s about as hilarious as you’d expect.

That’s because Rianne (going by Everglaid on Twitter) uses the same dialogue as the folks in the porn parody above, but syncs up the RE2 characters pretty perfectly. It’s only a few seconds long, but you can view the entire thing below.

omg i found a secret hidden cutscene in RE2!! pic.twitter.com/Om5BcL6BD0 — everglaid (@everglaid_) February 1, 2019

So far, the video has over 1.5 million views and over 107,000 likes, making it pretty popular in our circles. And, yep, the responses are about as golden as you’d expect them to be.

First off, Everglaid made it perfectly clear it’s not in the game, as hard as some people might look.

it’s not actually in the game i was just joking OMHGGG pic.twitter.com/wjjuH1PyI2 — everglaid (@everglaid_) February 1, 2019

As for the fan responses, you can see the best ones below:

The best part is Leon’s face has the same clueless look of the dude from the porno We need that scene in the Smithsonian. They may not recall everyone who helped pushed civil rights forward but I’ll be damned if they forget they need a lifeguard for their bodies of water. — Chandlerbing.com (@dynogems) February 1, 2019

Our poor rookie boi must be protected at all costs — Axsen of Insomnia (@SeanRichter2) February 1, 2019

That’s it. that’s how all Resident Evil characters are. — Romas411 (@Romas411) February 1, 2019

GET OUT OF THE WATER LEON THERE’S AN ALLIGATOR — Behold, Maximus (@Maximus123458) February 1, 2019

I can’t stop watching, this is hilarious — Mordecur (@Mordecur) February 1, 2019

Ada is only saying this because Leon is sitting on a non-slip mat containing the G-Virus. — Battle Brother Oseve (@OseveThePaladin) February 1, 2019

Me whenever someone tries to flirt. — Nick Ayres (@aldeberuhn) February 2, 2019

Omg so good LOLLL — Vivid Vision (@VividVision22) February 1, 2019

LMFAOOOOOOOOOO — Andrew Adames (@que_binbin) February 2, 2019

We’re not sure if Everglaid has more of these planned (imagine what would happen if she threw Mr. X/Tyrant in there somewhere), but we’ll certainly keep an eye out- because this is comedy gold.

You can enjoy the much more serious Resident Evil 2 now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. Don’t forget to check out our review!

What do you think of Everglaid’s work? Let me know on Twitter at @TheDCD!