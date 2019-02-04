Gaming

Fan Recreates Hilarious Porn Meme With ‘Resident Evil 2’ Characters

So by now, if you’re pretty savvy with the Internet, you’ve probably seen that humorous porn […]

By

So by now, if you’re pretty savvy with the Internet, you’ve probably seen that humorous porn scene where there’s a dude in a bathtub, and a girl runs up insisting that he needs a lifeguard for the “beach,” only for him to tell her it’s not a beach, it’s a bathtub. If you haven’t…well, you can watch it below.

Now that you’re all caught up, a 3D artist by the name of Rianne has managed to recreate this scene in the very popular remake of Resident Evil 2, using models of Ada Wong (in her trademark red dress) and Leon Kennedy (who’s the guy in the bathtub). And, yes, it’s about as hilarious as you’d expect.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That’s because Rianne (going by Everglaid on Twitter) uses the same dialogue as the folks in the porn parody above, but syncs up the RE2 characters pretty perfectly. It’s only a few seconds long, but you can view the entire thing below.

So far, the video has over 1.5 million views and over 107,000 likes, making it pretty popular in our circles. And, yep, the responses are about as golden as you’d expect them to be.

First off, Everglaid made it perfectly clear it’s not in the game, as hard as some people might look.

As for the fan responses, you can see the best ones below:

We’re not sure if Everglaid has more of these planned (imagine what would happen if she threw Mr. X/Tyrant in there somewhere), but we’ll certainly keep an eye out- because this is comedy gold.

You can enjoy the much more serious Resident Evil 2 now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. Don’t forget to check out our review!

What do you think of Everglaid’s work? Let me know on Twitter at @TheDCD!

Tagged:
, , , , , ,

Related Posts