‘Resident Evil 2’ Mod Adds DMX To The Game

Many gamers have been having a great laugh at the expense of Resident Evil 2 and its determined trench coat-wearing Mr. X. The seemingly unstoppable character does like to make things a bit more difficult than they need to be, but players have been finding ways to have a good time, especially through the use of mods and DMX‘s hit song “X Gon’ Give It To Ya.”

Modders sure do love taking things into their own hands, which is certainly the case with Resident Evil 2. While others have been toying with the idea of seeing what the remake looks like in first-person, a modder by the name of DJ Pop has added the aforementioned DMX track to certain areas that the terrifying Mr. X likes to pop up. Here are the five locations where players who use the mod can expect to hear some new music:

Raccoon Police Department Parking Garage (Claire) Orphanage (Claire) Upper Sewers (Ada) Green House (Leon)

If you’re looking to add the DMX experience to your own collection, the full instructions on how to download and install the mod can be found right here. For more on Resident Evil 2, here’s a bit from our official review:

“Resident Evil 2 is a survival horror experience in its truest sense. From a constantly teased false sense of security, to horrifying instances that go far beyond a simple jump scare, this remake is one that every fan of the original needs to play. For those that aren’t familiar with the Resident Evil franchise in its humble beginnings, it’s still a treat, albeit imperfect, and one that requires no previous knowledge of the other games.

“From its challenging story from start to finish, to the incredible character development and increasing level of intrigue and desire to know more, Capcom mostly nailed bringing this beloved title into 2019, and it’s an experience every horror fan needs to have for themselves.”

What do you think of the latest Resident Evil 2 mod that ensures X is in fact “Gon’ Give It To Ya?” Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!