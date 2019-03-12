‘Resident Evil 2’ Mod Pits Shaggy Against 10 Mr. X’s

Shaggy took over the Mortal Kombat fandom earlier this year and now it looks like Scooby’s pal is taking on the realm of Resident Evil 2 with a new hilarious mod for the hit Capcom remake.

Mr. X has been causing nightmares for the Resident Evil fandom for quite some time now, and that terror went through the roof when fans saw him in this-generation graphics. Going up against 10 of these bad boys seems daunting, but luckily Shaggy is up to the task with the mod video from YouTuber ‘BeastGamingHD‘ as seen above.

According to the YouTuber, “I did the audio cues and some other stuff like shooting fire from my hands and more. My homie Marcos RC did the model import (he got mad skills). Mod isn’t public yet but will be released soon once a few more things are finished with it.”

There’s also a secret ending if you watch the video all the way through, which is both awesome and glorious. It’s also why I share so much of this content creator’s creations, because they are gold with the perfect personalized touch.

Resident Evil 2 is officially available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players.

“For anyone not familiar, the story of Resident Evil 2 begins with a young rookie of a cop, Leon Kennedy, as he is thrust into a chaotic world littered with the walking dead alongside a hopeful college student named Claire Redfield,” reads a small snippet from our full review. “Tossed into the midst of the dying area of Racoon City, both Leon and Claire must figure out how to survive while uncovering what caused this hell on Earth.”

“Resident Evil 2 is a survival horror experience in its truest sense. From a constantly teased false sense of security, to horrifying instances that go far beyond a simple jump scare, this remake is one that every fan of the original needs to play. For those that aren’t familiar with the Resident Evil franchise in its humble beginnings, it’s still a treat, albeit imperfect, and one that requires no previous knowledge of the other games.”

