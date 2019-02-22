‘Resident Evil 2’ Mod Hilariously Replaces Leon With Patrick Star

Capcom’s remake of Resident Evil 2 has been a hit ever since it released. Fans have been enjoying their return to Raccoon City, running from Mr. X, and all of the terrifying shenanigans that come with all of it. That said, some players have been using their creativity to develop fantastic mods, including one that replaces Leon S. Kennedy with the one and only Patrick Star.

Reddit user “zombieali” recently took to the Resident Evil subreddit to share their hilarious abomination of a creation. Instead of being like the host of mods that in regards to the terrifying Mr. X, this one focuses on the rookie cop himself by replacing Leon with a static mesh of Patrick. Needless to say, it’s pretty great.

If you thought that was good, it gets even better. The Reddit user then shared another image of their mod, with this one showing both Claire and Patrick. However, what makes it particularly funny is the fact that Patrick is a static model, which means he is unable to move his arms to hold his weapon.

When fans began to ask the modder to publish their creation, they expressed interest, but also noted that they have another project to work on first. “Currently hes just a static mesh, So he doesnt animate (Which i think is funnier) But i may release it soon,” they said. “Got another (more serious) Mod i wanna release within the next day first.”

It’s safe to say that people want Patrick to take over for Leon, so we certainly hope the modder does release the glorious mod in the future. Also, if somebody could get to work on a mod that replaces Mr. X with Squidward, that would be great.

Resident Evil 2 is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

What do you think of this mod? Are you hoping they release it for the fans to enjoy, or would nobody be able to complete a playthrough due to laughing too hard? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!