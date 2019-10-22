Resident Evil 2 Meets Untitled Goose Game in This Horrifying Mod

When it comes to the 2019 version of Resident Evil 2, few creatures can stand up to the terrifying Mr. X when it comes to being able to make players suddenly turn and run in the video game. That said, several clever modders have given it a try, and Thomas the Tank Engine stands out from the pack as being particularly scary. And now the same modder behind that instant classic is back again and seemingly working on after the unnamed goose from the Untitled Goose Game to the zombie franchise.

As you can see in the tweet below, modder ZombieAli has combined the two video games into a kind of unholy union of Resident Evil 2’s Mr. X and the unnamed, horrible goose from the Untitled Goose Game. While this does not appear to be a complete version of the mod, ZombieAli went on to indicate that there would be more honks in the final version. Also? The goose is keeping that fedoria.

As you can see over at Nexus Mods, most of ZombieAli’s work on the game has been in reskinning characters. There’s several outfit swaps, of course, but then there’s a series of replacements for Resident Evil 2‘s Mr. X, with the Thomas the Tank Engine one being the first. There’s also one that replaces the character with Leon with Jotaro and Mr. X with Dio from the hit manga and anime JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. And, one hopes, eventually there will be one up there featuring everyone’s favorite goose.

The 2019 version of Resident Evil 2 is currently available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The Untitled Goose Game is currently available for Nintendo Switch, Mac, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Resident Evil 2 here, and all of our previous coverage of the Untitled Goose Game here.