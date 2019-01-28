‘Resident Evil 2’ Takes No. 1 Spot in UK Charts

Resident Evil 2’s release last week has pushed the game to the top of the UK charts, the same accomplishment it achieved when originally released 20 years ago.

First made available back in April 1998, the remake of the game that brought it up to modern standards and changed some features and gameplay elements to keep things suspenseful emerged once again at the top of the UK’s charts. Other games that filled the rest of the top 10 spots included big-name games which keep selling well such as Red Dead Redemption 2 and the ever-present Grand Theft Auto V.

The full list of the top 10 games in the UK can be found below via GFK Chart-Track:

Resident Evil 2 Red Dead Redemption 2 Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe FIFA 19 Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Grand Theft Auto V Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

Resident Evil 2’s success so far has also made it the biggest launch from Capcom in the UK since January 2017 when another Resident Evil game was released. Resident Evil 7 launched that month, a game which returned to the series’ roots of suspense and claustrophobic, zombie-filled fights and continued its story with DLC released later on. Resident Evil 2 didn’t match the sales of Resident Evil 7, but it came close, according to data from physical sales of the games.

With Resident Evil 2 out now, those who have already beaten the remake may be looking for an easier second playthrough, and knowing the combination code for different safes will help with that. For those who haven’t started it yet, you might also be wondering whether you should start as Leon or Claire. For anyone who’s still on the fence about the game, you can read our Resident Evil 2 review with part of that critique seen below.

“Resident Evil 2 is a survival horror experience in its truest sense. From a constantly teased false sense of security, to horrifying instances that go far beyond a simple jump scare, this remake is one that every fan of the original needs to play. For those that aren’t familiar with the Resident Evil franchise in its humble beginnings, it’s still a treat, albeit imperfect, and one that requires no previous knowledge of the other games.”