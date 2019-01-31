‘Resident Evil 2’ Producer: Remaking ‘Resident Evil 3’ Is Possible Based On Demand

Considering that it's only been out for a few days, Capcom's Resident Evil 2 remake has already become a huge success. The game is selling like hotcakes; and players everywhere are marveling at the sheer quality coming out of it, calling it the best RE game they've played to date.

So when it comes to the question, "Should there be more where that came from?", players are probably set to respond with a hearty, "Well, DUH!"

While speaking with GameWatch, Resident Evil 2 remake producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi addressed the possibility of the team continuing to visit games in the franchise. And one title that was brought up was Resident Evil 3: Nemesis, which followed 2 on the original PlayStation years ago, and has since been remade for other consoles.

Hirabayashi said the likelihood of Nemesis returning was high, since the game "complimented" what the second game had. He noted that it really depends on the fans. Should there be enough demand for it, the company will likely move forward with a Resident Evil 3 remake in the future. That's not to say it'll happen soon, but there's a good possibility.

It really depends on how that interest is gauged, but Capcom is definitely watching over how Resident Evil 2 sells. And based on feedback and early sales, it's looking very good right now.

And because the Nemesis narrative mirrors closely with the events that occur in Resident Evil 2, there's a good chance that the games could tie in together. And a remake would definitely be a similar hit, considering how many fans would dig into it.

We're still waiting to see what exact sales numbers come up in the days ahead, but the game is reportedly in the number one spot over in the U.K. sales charts, even though it may not be as popular as Resident Evil 7: Biohazard was upon its release a while back. It's still early days yet, though; and RE2 has legs to spare, especially with free DLC coming our way next month.

The real question is...are we really ready for Nemesis to be that terrifying? I mean, we're still trying to recover from Tyrant relentlessly pursuing us. A remade Nemesis would probably make us crap our pants. Just saying.

You can check out Resident Evil 2 now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC; and based on our review, you totally should.

