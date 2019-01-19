‘Resident Evil 2’ May Get DLC

It looks like Resident Evil 2 Remake may not just settle with remaking the survival-horror classic, but will also look to add to the experience with DLC.

Speaking to SaudiGamer, Director Kazunori Kadoi and Producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi revealed that they and the team are exploring the possibility of DLC, though there’s unfortunately nothing to announce one way or the other at the moment.

“With this title, we have some time. Currently I and Kazaunori Kadoi are discussing the possibility of providing additional content to the fans after launch,” said Hirabayashi when asked about DLC.

As for the future of the series — whether it continues with another remake, a new entry, etc. — the pair revealed that people are asking about this, but at the moment, the team is all focusing on shipping and supporting Resident Evil 2, and won’t be thinking about what’s next until the project is complete.

SaudiGamer also asked about whether the remake will add co-op, to which Hirabayashi revealed it won’t.

According to the producer, the team is trying to respect the feeling of the original game as much as possible, and that while the graphics have been overhauled and the controls as well, the team wanted to, and believes it has, maintained the same feel as the 1998 classic PS1 game.

Further, in order to add co-op, the whole game — the systems, the style of play — would have to change, and at that point it wouldn’t be the Resident Evil 2 game everybody knows and adores.

So, no co-op, ever, but we may get some DLC content. I’m sure the latter partially depends on how well the game will sell. And if you’re asking me, I think it will sell very well, at least better than the original.

Resident Evil 2 is poised to release on January 25 via the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a Nintendo Switch port, but such a port also hasn’t been ruled out.

