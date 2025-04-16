Atomfall Patch Notes Reveal Quality of Life Update

The latest update for Atomfall is here, and Rebellion has packed it full of quality-of-life features and bug fixes. This is one of the bigger updates for Atomfall and players will immediately notice many of the changes contained within it. Developer Rebellion, known for the Sniper Elite series, has continued to release updates and hotfixes to improve Atomfall, and players can likely expect more. With the upcoming DLC on the horizon, Rebellion wants to ensure Atomfall runs well and is free of issues before adding the next story content. Previous updates have also addressed issues, including a major audio problem, and this one is no exception.

Thanks to this update, Atomfall players can enjoy numerous general fixes and quest-specific ones. Many issues related to the map have been resolved, including one where player orientation changes. Multiple crashes and bugs were resolved as well, and Rebellion has addressed and improved UI elements.

Quests and the outro have also seen improvement in Atomfall. Quests in locations like Wyndham Village, Casterfell Woods, Skethermoor, and more have seen bugs removed. For more information and to read everything new in Atomfall’s update today, the full patch notes are attached below.

General

Resolved an issue where some players would experience random movement and stuttering with their mouse

Player’s orientation will no longer change dramatically after autosaving

Fixed an issue where the map would sometimes become stuck on only one region

Fixed an issue where the Inventory occasionally kicked the player from storage tubes

Resolved an issue where subtitles were disappearing too quickly

Improved translations for (Polish, Brazilian Portuguese, Spanish, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese and French)

Fixed an issue where weapon ammo could go missing when equipping or moving weapons between quick slots

‘Already Learnt’ message will no longer remain permanently in the Inventory section

Resolved an issue in which the map’s region list would not expand if the ‘Pause in Menus’ setting was enabled

Fixed a crash that would occur when players traded for weapons while they had full ammo

The pin of explosive lures is no longer visible after the player has pulled the pin out

Combat music tracks will now shuffle so players have a lower possibility of hearing the same combat track twice in a row

Resolved an issue where players were unable to turn off the Developer Console

Ammo will no longer disappear after equipping a gun to a slot and then dropping the same weapon

The description for the Modified JM-3 and other JM-3 variants now read correctly as fully automatic

The Equipment Shortcuts tutorial no longer shows a bandage in a quick slot as this is not possible in game

The ‘Content Installed’ notification for Deluxe Edition players on Epic now has correct formatting

The ‘Purchase’ text in the DLC screen is has now been translated in Japanese

The Privacy Policy has now been localised in the crash reporter

Descriptions have been added for Melee Assist (Strength and Rotation) options

Quest Specific Fixes

The correct outro will now be played when the player completes the game with Mother Jago’s ending in all circumstances

Resolved an issue where, under certain circumstances, Joyce Tanner did not appear at her ending location

Wyndham Village

Fixed an issue where players could get stuck under the building after exiting The Bakery

Training stimulants will no longer respawn in the Forgotten Cellar

Resolved an issue where the bushes near the bandstand would flicker when players got close

Casterfell Woods

Fixed an issue where, under certain circumstances, players could get stuck in the transition space between the Castle Ruins door and the woods

A non-existent house no longer appears on the map for the open area near the village gate

Skethermoor

Resolved an issue where sounds could become muffled on entering the container in front of the Master Control room in the Prison

