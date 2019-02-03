Here’s What ‘Resident Evil 2’ Would Look Like With The Orignal Fixed Camera Angles

Capcom’s Resident Evil 2 Remake modernizes and transforms the 1998 original in so many appreciable ways. However, for some more nostalgic and hardcore fans of the original, the inability to play the remake with the original fixed camera angle is a bummer.

For those that don’t know: in 1998 when Resident Evil 2 took the gaming world by storm, there were many more technical limitations than there are now. And I’m not just talking about graphics, but gameplay limitations as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The original Resident Evil 2 not only had tank controls, but it had a fixed camera angle, neither which made it into the remake, and for good reason, both are archaic, especially the former, which is just flat out bad by modern standards.

That said, there’s a lot of people who would have liked for Capcom to add the option to play the game with tank controls and/or a fixed camera angle. And while Capcom is unlikely to implement either of these things, one modder is working on adding the latter to the game.

As you can see, the fixed camera angle with modern graphics actually looks pretty neat, though I’m still not sure I would prefer that over what the remake offers right now. As for tank controls, you’re a glutton for tedium if you want those back. As they say, some things are better left in the past.

Resident Evil 2 is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more coverage on the survival-horror remake, click here. And of course, don’t forget to check out our official review of the game. Here’s a snippet from it:

“Resident Evil 2 is a survival horror experience in its truest sense. From a constantly teased false sense of security, to horrifying instances that go far beyond a simple jump scare, this remake is one that every fan of the original needs to play. For those that aren’t familiar with the Resident Evil franchise in its humble beginnings, it’s still a treat, albeit imperfect, and one that requires no previous knowledge of the other games.

“From its challenging story from start to finish, to the incredible character development and increasing level of intrigue and desire to know more, Capcom mostly nailed bringing this beloved title into 2019, and it’s an experience every horror fan needs to have for themselves.”

Thanks, Enveloping Sounds.