‘Resident Evil 2’ Remake Video Shows Off Claire Redfield’s Military DLC Costume

Capcom recently took to Twitter to show off the alternate Claire Redfield Military DLC costume for those that opt into pre-ordering the Deluxe and Collector’s Edition versions of the upcoming Resident Evil 2 remake.

Claire has always been a badass but this DLC outfit just makes her look the part even more, fully vested and ready to shoot zombie scum in the face!

Roll out, Redfield! Check out Claire’s “Military” costume, available in both the Deluxe and Collector’s Editions of Resident Evil 2! #RE2 pic.twitter.com/d0mhe6P1vf — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) October 18, 2018

For those that haven’t checked out the different editions yet, the deluxe DLC pack card includes the following:

“Original Version” soundtrack

Leon Kennedy Costumes: Arklay Sheriff and Noir

Claire Redfield Costumes: Military, Noir and Elza Walker

Deluxe Weapon: Samurai Edge – Albert Model

The Collector’s Edition comes with a few additional incentives, including a sweet Leon Kennedy statue perfect for long-time fans:

Leon S. Kennedy (R.P.D. Version) Figure

– An expertly-crafted 12-inch figure of Leon on his first day in his new RPD police uniform, re-created to mirror his in-game design down to the smallest details. A must-have for any Resident Evil fan or collector!

“Ben’s File” Art Book

– A 32-page book left behind by Ben Bertolucci, a freelance journalist who makes an appearance in Resident Evil 2. This file contains photos and files documenting events after the Raccoon City tragedy, and was filed away as a highly confidential document by the U.S. government. It’s never been seen by the public… until now.

Digital Soundtrack

– A voucher code for a 25-track album featuring new songs from the remake of Resident Evil 2, as well as a selection of arrangements from the original game.

“R.P.D.” Renovation Design Poster

– A diagram reminiscent of blueprints, this poster illustrates how the building was renovated and transformed from a museum to a police facility when work was being done on the building in 1969.

The Collector’s Edition also comes with the game’s “Original Version” soundtrack to swap out for the game itself for a truly nostalgic experience.

Resident Evil 2 Remake is set to release on January 25, 2019 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.