Resident Evil 2 Remake Collector’s Edition Revealed

Today during San Diego Comic-Con, Capcom revealed an official Collector’s Edition for its upcoming and highly-anticipated Resident Evil 2 Remake, which features a slab of physical and digital goodies for some of the series’ more hardcore fans.

Priced at $199.99 USD, the Collector’s Edition comes with the Deluxe Edition of the game, a collector’s artbook, and most of the usual stuff you find in such packages, with the prize jewel being a 12 inch Leon S. Kennedy figure, which is just begging to be proudly displayed on a shelf.

Here’s a rundown of everything it includes:

Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition

– Full Game

– Special Deluxe Packaging

– Extra DLC Pack Card

Give Leon and Claire a new look or a blast from the past with unique costumes:

– Leon Costume: “Arklay Sheriff”

– Leon Costume: “Noir”

– Claire Costume: “Military”

– Claire Costume: “Noir”

– Claire Costume: “Elza Walker”

– Ensure the undead stay undead with a special weapon:

– Deluxe Weapon: “Samurai Edge – Albert Model”

And bring on the nostalgia with classic tunes:

– “Original Version” Soundtrack Swap

Leon S. Kennedy (R.P.D. Version) Figure

– An expertly-crafted 12-inch figure of Leon on his first day in his new RPD police uniform, re-created to mirror his in-game design down to the smallest details. A must-have for any Resident Evil fan or collector!

“Ben’s File” Art Book

– A 32-page book left behind by Ben Bertolucci, a freelance journalist who makes an appearance in Resident Evil 2. This file contains photos and files documenting events after the Raccoon City tragedy, and was filed away as a highly confidential document by the U.S. government. It’s never been seen by the public… until now.

Digital Soundtrack

– A voucher code for a 25-track album featuring new songs from the remake of Resident Evil 2, as well as a selection of arrangements from the original game.

“R.P.D.” Renovation Design Poster

– A diagram reminiscent of blueprints, this poster illustrates how the building was renovated and transformed from a museum to a police facility when work was being done on the building in 1969.

As you can see by the picture, the Collector’s Edition is exclusive to GameStop, and will only be available for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. As always, supplies are limited, so if you want one, be sure to act fast.

Resident Evil 2 Remake is poised to release on January 25, 2019 via the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.