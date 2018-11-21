‘Resident Evil 2’ Remake Reportedly Took Over 800 Devs

We knew that the journey to recreating the magic that was Resident Evil 2 would be a big one, but we didn’t realise it would be 800-developers-big. According to a recent Capcom NHK broadcast that went live in Japan, the author behind an upcoming history book for Resident Evil took to Twitter to share a highlight from the recent broadcast.

Alex Aniel, superfan and author behind the the book mentioned above, shared an image with a caption comparing this project’s team versus Resident Evil 6’s. According to his post, “The most notable tidbit from last week’s Capcom NHK broadcast is that there were a whopping 800 (eight-hundred) people on #RE2 remake’s development. That includes programmers, photogrammetry models, mo-cap, etc. That’s more than the roughly 600 who worked on RE6.”

To put it in perspective further with how intense game development can be, Red Dead Redemption 2 had over 1000! That’s a lot of team members coming together under a common goal!

Though we keep calling this a remake, and that’s what it has been addressed as by most media, don’t think of it as a traditional remake. Brand Manager Mike Lunn recently clarified why the team over at Capcom has been steadily veering away from this particular label. “It won’t be faithful one to one. For someone that’s played the game, some people played it once and some people played it a thousand times because it’s their favourite game,” he said in a recent interview. “For the people that have even played it a thousand times, we wanted it to feel fresh. That’s why we don’t call it Resident Evil 2 Remake. It’s a new game built on top of the foundation.”

They won’t be following the exact puzzles, narrative, jump scares, building layouts – or even enemies – of the original version. Though the main arc will be very similar, the overall feel with be familiar – the game itself will be very different. Something fresh.

