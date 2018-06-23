Resident Evil 2 Remake PS4 Pro and Xbox One X Specs Revealed

Graphics have come a long way from 1998, when Resident Evil 2 first took gaming circles by storm. In 2018, graphic fidelity is starting to hit uncanny levels of realism. And while Capcom’s upcoming Resident Evil 2 Remake isn’t one of the titles pushing graphics forward, it is an obvious astronomical improvement of what the game looked like 20 years ago.

And Capcom fans will be happy to know the remake will support 4K visuals on both the PS4 Pro and Xbox One X, though it will come at a cost.

According to Capcom’s Mike Lunn, players on Xbox One X and PS4 Pro will be able to enjoy 4K visuals, but only at 30 frames per second. However, if you choose to tone down the realism of head biting zombies from 4K, the game will run at 60 frames per second.

Lunn emphasizes that Capcom is aiming for a stable frame rate — whether it’s 30 or 60 — no matter what platform you’re playing on.

Interestingly, Lunn doesn’t make any mention to native 4K, though it’s possible he simply was talking about resolution in more broader terms. After all, most people hear 4K and think nothing more — there’s only a few visual junkies out there who when they hear 4K their minds shoot straight to whether it’s native or not.

At the moment, Lunn and Capcom don’t have any details to share on what the frame rate and resolution will look like on the standard PS4 and Xbox One, though the brand manager does note that stability is the target.

Personally, I’m more of a frame rate than a resolution guy, given that I sit far away from my television so resolution is less noticeable. Give me a good stable frame rate, preferably 60 frames per second, and I’ll be a happy zombie killer. At the end of the day, I’m sure Resident Evil fans aren’t too concerned with the finer details on the game, after all, it’s pretty crazy that we are getting a Resident Evil 2 Remake that looks this good in the first place.

Resident Evil 2 Remake is in development for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It is poised to arrive on January 25, 2019. For more on the upcoming survival horror game, be sure to peep our previous coverage of it here.

Source: GamingBolt.