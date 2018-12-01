New ‘Resident Evil 2’ Screenshots Leak

A brand-new large batch of Resident Evil 2 screenshots have surfaced, showcasing a new look at a variety of characters, monsters, environments, locations, and even some gameplay.

Perhaps most interestingly, the screenshots reveal the face of Ada, who was previously revealed but with her oversized glasses on it was difficult to make out what she looked like in the remake.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new screenshots also serve as another reminder of just how drastically Capcom has overhauled the visuals of the game. The difference between 1998 and 2018 is on full display, and as you can see, Resident Evil 2 looks like a modern Resident Evil game, but is also still faithful to the original product.

Anyway, you can check out the new screenshots for yourself below, courtesy of AllGamesDelta:

The impressive graphical overhaul of Resident Evil 2 by Capcom makes you wonder what other type of Capcom IP could benefit from a similar treatment. Personally, seeing Resident Evil 2 remade in this fashion has me clamoring for Capcom to do something similar for Dino Crisis, though given that the Dino Crisis series’ popularity doesn’t compare to some of Capcom’s biggest IP, probably means we’ll never see anything like this for it. But hey, maybe just a new Dino Crisis game?

Resident Evil 2 is in development for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, and is slated to release worldwide on January 25, priced at $59.99 USD.

For those that don’t know: in Resident Evil 2, players join rookie police officer Leon Kennedy and college student Claire Redfield, who find themselves together in a disastrous outbreak in Raccoon City that has morphed the local population into deadly zombies.

In the game, both Leon and Claire have their own separate playable campaigns that allow players to see the story from bother character’s perspectives.

As for gameplay, Resident Evil 2, unlike some entries in the series, is much more about survival horror than action. In fact, it’s often referred to as one of the best survival horror games of all time.