‘Resident Evil 2’ Remake Won’t Take Up That Much Hard Drive Space

Even though the holiday season has more than enough games to offer, January 2019 is also surprisingly busy, particularly with Capcom‘s lavish remake of Resident Evil 2, which is just weeks away. And what’s more, you won’t need that much space on your hard drive when it comes to playing it.

A new listing has appeared on the Microsoft Store for the Xbox One version of the game; and according to what it says, Resident Evil 2 is set to take up just 21.07GB of hard drive space.

Now, that’s not a confirmation that the PlayStation 4 and PC versions will be the same. But this is surprisingly good news, considering that most games with beautiful visuals like what Resident Evil 2 possesses take up at least 30GB of hard drive space. Hell, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and Red Dead Redemption 2 alone take up nearly 200GB of hard drive space, and they look to be about on the same level of visual quality as this remake.

What’s more, the listing confirms that Resident Evil 2 is set to be Xbox One X enhanced. While it doesn’t specifically say if it supports HDR or not, at the very least we’ll see 4K support, so the game will look stunning on the newer hardware. (You Xbox One fans should like your version as well, so don’t fret.)

The listing also points out a pair of deluxe weapons that are included with pre-orders, including a Samurai Edge model that works with both Jill and Chris, depending on who you go with. There are other Deluxe Edition items available, which you can read about here. It never hurts to get a jump ahead on fellow Resident Evil fans.

It also notes that “in-app purchases” are available, with possible cosmetic items for your in-game characters that can be bought separately. It’s unlikely that Capcom will lean on microtransactions here, since the original Resident Evil 2 didn’t use them in the least.

We’re thrilled to see what happens with this game when it drops early next year, setting the stage for a big 2019 gaming season. Resident Evil 2 arrives on January 29 for Xbox One, as well as PlayStation 4 and PC.