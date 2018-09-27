‘Resident Evil 2 Remake’ vs. Original ‘Resident Evil 2’ Comparison

Capcom took to their Twitter recently to show off just how different their Resident Evil 2 Remake project really is when compared to its original inspiration. In a slew of comparison screenshots, horror fans get to see Leon, Claire, and more through an interesting time-scale perspective.

Don’t you worry, we’re keeping a close eye on things. 😎 Kendo Gun Shop will also return in #RE2. pic.twitter.com/YB10hx8yXI — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) September 25, 2018

Of course, long-time fans couldn’t stop talking about how Miss Ada Wong has ditched her iconic red look for something a little more chic:

“Fine. We’ll do this your way… for now.” Ada Wong always plays by her own rules. pic.twitter.com/FAU75L4n6b — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) September 20, 2018

And of course, our beloved Claire:

“I’ll protect you. I promise. But you have to make sure you don’t leave my side…” pic.twitter.com/nRLdHjcJKR — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) August 23, 2018

Seeing the side-by-side comparisons makes it even more apparent the redesigns Capcom has been talking about for months now.

So why the new looks? The Game’s Director sat down with Eurogamer earlier this year to talk about why so many variations in the characters we remember. “It goes back to the same thing of, what would look natural to be wandering around in a photo-realistic environment in?” He added, “I think wandering around in that dress just getting on with your job as a spy probably doesn’t look as realistic and believable as we want in this new game.”

According to the creative team earlier this month, the use of models made them change their entire approach to the game. Instead of just another remake, the team instead took to it as if they were making a full-fledged action movie. It makes sense with the influx of motion capture and the desire for more realistic mechanics. Because of the use of modeling however, that was the key reason behind the different aesthetic that many saw with the characters during the big E3 2018 reveal.

The same reasoning is behind the Claire and Leon redesigns, as many noticed their different body shape and more structural facial features.

Interested in learning even more? Check out our Resident Evil community hub right here to stay up to date on the latest news on the remake! The game itself will be arriving for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on January 25, 2019.