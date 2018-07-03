‘Resident Evil 2’ Remake, ‘Spider-Man’ Win Big at Game Critics E3 Awards

This year’s Electronic Entertainment Expo was jam-packed with gaming goodness. And yet somehow a select handful of judges were able to vote on this year’s favorite, with a surprise title managing to win it all with Best of Show.

Based on the awards given out, Capcom’s remake of Resident Evil 2 took home the coveted award. This is actually a bigger deal than you might think since this marks the first time in history that a Capcom game had managed to win such an award. You can see more details in the tweet below, provided by a member of Capcom’s PR team, Stephanie Palermo.

Resident Evil 2 is the only non-first party Japanese game to win the E3 Best of Show award in 20 years. Yes, 20 years. We are honored! https://t.co/hKJSxI3xKE — Stephanie P @ NY (@tigresaa) July 2, 2018

The game really stunned us during its presentation so it’s definitely an award well earned. Congrats, team.

Other games also cleaned house at the show this year. Dreams, Media Molecule’s forthcoming game-creation project, took home Best Original Game; while Marvel’s Spider-Man won best overall console game.

In fact, Spidey cleaned house on a number of awards this year, as noted by Insomniac Games’ own James Stevenson below.

The count I have internally is that #SpiderManPS4 won 37 E3 Awards on 47 nominations this year. The team @insomniacgames crushed it. — James Stevenson (@JamesStevenson) July 2, 2018

You can find all the award winners below. Congrats to all the teams that took home honors!

Best of Show

Resident Evil 2

(Capcom for PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Best Original Game

Dreams

(Media Molecule/SIE for PlayStation 4)

Best Console

Marvel’s Spider-Man

(Insomniac Games/SIE for PlayStation 4)

Best VR/AR Game

Tetris Effect

(Resonair/Enhance Inc for PSVR)

Best PC Game

Anthem

(BioWare/EA for PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Best Hardware/Peripheral

Xbox Adaptive Controller

(Microsoft)

Best Action Game

Anthem

(BioWare/EA for PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Best Action/Adventure

Marvel’s Spider-Man

(Insomniac Games/SIE for PlayStation 4)

Best RPG

Kingdom Hearts III

(Square Enix for PS4, Xbox One)

Best Fighting Game

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

(Bandai Namco Studios/Sorta Ltd./Nintendo for Switch)

Best Racing Game

Forza Horizon 4

(Playground Games/Turn 10/Microsoft Studios for PC, Xbox One)

Best Sports Game

FIFA 19

(EA Vancouver/EA for PS4, Xbox One)

Best Strategy Game

Total War: Three Kingdoms

(Creative Assembly/Sega for PC)

Best Family/Social Game

Overcooked 2

(Ghost Town Games/Team 17 for PS4, Switch, Xbox One)

Best Online Multiplayer

Battlefield V

(EA DICE/EA for PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Best Independent Game

Ori and the Will of Wisps

(Moon Studios/Microsoft for PC, Xbox One)

Best Ongoing Game

Fortnite

(Epic for iOS, Mac, PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One)

There were some special commendations as well, which are as follows:

Special Commendations for Graphics

Cyberpunk 2077

(CD PROJEKT RED for PC, PS4, Xbox One)

The Last of Us Part II

(Naughty Dog/SIE for PlayStation 4)

Ghost of Tsushima

(Sucker Punch/SIE for PlayStation 4)

Special Commendation for Sound

The Last of Us Part II

(Naughty Dog/SIE for PlayStation 4)

Special Commendation for Innovation

Cyberpunk 2077

(CD PROJEKT RED for PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Here’s to looking forward to next year’s show and potential winners!