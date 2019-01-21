Official ‘Resident Evil 2’ R.P.D. Hoodie and Shirt Revealed

Last week a Capcom-official Resident Evil 2 Raccoon Police Department (R.P.D) hoodie and pocket shirt were announced with renderings that seemed very promising. Now, images of the finished products are available, and they look as awesome as we hoped.

First up we have the Resident Evil 2 Leon S. Kennedy R.P.D hoodie, which is available pre-order right here for $69.99 with free U.S. shipping slated for February. Quantities appear to be very limited on this design, so you might want to reserve one in your size sooner rather than later. The same goes for R.P.D pocket shirt, which is available for $29.99 with free shipping. Shipping on the shirt is slated for January 31st. Again, pre-order quantities are limited. A matching R.P.D baseball cap is also up for pre-order if you want to take the look to the next level.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On a related note, you might be interested to know that the Umbrella Corporation has released an official hoodie and track jacket for $60.99 each with free U.S. shipping slated for February 8th.

Ordinarily you would have to be an Umbrella Corporation employee to get one of these garments, but it would seem that they’re looking to revamp their tarnished brand with some slick styles – at a profit of course!

Finally, the remake of Resident Evil 2 will hit the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on January 25th, and if you haven’t got your pre-order in yet, you can do that right here in standard and deluxe editions. For those who are unfamiliar with the remake, the updates are outlined in the official description below:

“The genre-defining masterpiece Resident Evil 2 returns completely rebuilt for a deeper narrative experience. Using Capcom’s proprietary RE Engine, Resident Evil 2 offers a fresh look on the classic survival horror saga with breathtakingly realistic visuals, excitingly immersive audio, a new over-the-shoulder camera, and modernized controls on top of gameplay modes from the original game.”

Based on the original console release in 1998, the new game has been completely rebuilt for a deeper narrative experience

The new over-the-shoulder camera mode and modernized control scheme create a more modern look on the survival horror experience and offers players a trip down memory lane with the original gameplay modes from the 1998 release

Built on Capcom’s proprietary RE Engine, Resident Evil 2 delivers breathtakingly photo-realistic visuals in 4K

Zombies are brought to life with a horrifyingly realistic wet gore effect as they react in real time taking instant visible damage, making every bullet count

Engage in frenzied combat with enemies, explore dark menacing corridors, solve puzzles to access areas and collect and use items discovered around the environment in a terrifying constant fight for survival

Join police officer Leon S. Kennedy on his first day in the job and college student Claire Redfield, who is searching for her brother amidst a terrifying zombie epidemic

Enjoy separately playable campaigns for both Leon and Claire, allowing players to see the story from both characters’ perspective

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.