Capcom Confirms Resident Evil 3 Demo Is Happening

A Resident Evil 3 demo is “on the way” to let people try the game before it releases, Capcom confirmed this week through social media. The confirmation didn’t reveal when the demo would be available nor did it specify anything else like how much of the game it’d allow people to play through, but those details, along with the demo itself, are supposed to be released soon enough by Capcom.

The demo was announced with a tweet from the official Resident Evil account where Capcom shared one of the more imposing pieces of art from the game featuring Nemesis itself above the protagonists. Based on the tweet, we can expect to see Capcom share more details in the future about the demo.

It was written in the STARS… 💫

A Resident Evil 3 Demo is on the way. We’ll have more details in the near future! pic.twitter.com/wqN2AwI3pH — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) February 25, 2020

Based on how Resident Evil 2 was handled, it was pretty much expected that Resident Evil 3 would have some sort of demo to give players a preview of it. The demo for Resident Evil 2 was quite successful for being just a demo seeing how it was downloaded millions of times. It was even updated later to feature a Resident Evil 3 teaser pertaining to Nemesis, the relentless antagonist in the game.

It’s unclear at this time whether the demo will only allow people to play through part of the story of Resident Evil 3 or if it’ll also include another preview of the game’s multiplayer mode called Resident Evil Resistance. People had a chance to play through Resident Evil Resistance before thanks to a closed beta, though more characters and maps have been announced since then. An open beta would be the next logical step to let people try it again even if that beta doesn’t feature all of the new content, but we won’t know if it’s included in the demo until Capcom shares more details.

Some less official but still very revealing news about Resident Evil 3 happened earlier in the week when screenshots from the game were revealed ahead of schedule. A preview article about the game apparently went up too early and treated people to numerous images showing off different characters including some monsters we haven’t seen before. Perhaps those will be in the demo, but if not, expect Capcom to preview them eventually.

Resident Evil 3 is scheduled to release on April 3rd.