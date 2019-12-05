Resident Evil 3 Remake Reveal Date Teased By Industry Insider

This week, official Resident Evil 3 remake artwork popped up on the PlayStation Network, revealing the long-rumored project before Capcom had the chance. And, officially, Capcom has yet to announce the game. That said, apparently that’s going to change soon. According to industry insider, Daniel Ahmad, the game is going to be revealed before The Game Awards at 2019, which is next Thursday, December 12. More specifically, the insider says the game will be revealed at an event before The Game Awards. The only problem is, there’s no notable event planned for before The Game Awards, suggesting whatever this event is, it hasn’t been revealed yet.

That all said, the only real possibility is that a PlayStation State of Play is going to happen before The Game Awards, sometime later this week or early next week. For now though, Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced a new State of Play event. This seemingly rules out that we will get one this week, however, given that there’s usually only a few days between announcement and reveal, means that Sony could announce a State of Play in the next few days and host one early next week.

Videos by ComicBook.com

What if the game was revealed before TGA at a different event? Nah… I’m just kidding. Unless… 😳😳😳 https://t.co/9352ivzs8a — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) December 3, 2019

As you may know, Ahmad is usually a very reliable source, and has notably teased and leaked State of Plays in the past before they are announced. In other words, this may be another example of this. Or maybe not. That said, it would perhaps explains why images of the game where on the PlayStation Network in the first place.

Anyway, for now, all we can do is wait and see. We know Capcom is announcing two new games later this month at Jump Festa 2020. So, if the remake of Resident Evil 3 isn’t revealed during or before The Game Awards, there’s a good chance it will be unveiled at the annual Japanese event.

For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the unannounced remake of Resident Evil 3, be sure to peruse all of our past and recent coverage of the title by clicking right here.