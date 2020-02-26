Resident Evil 3 Remake Reveals Three New Gameplay Features

Capcom has revealed three new Resident Evil 3 Remake gameplay features that PS4, Xbox One, and PC gamers can look forward to. On the back of revealing a terrifying change to Nemesis, Capcom has confirmed a couple more gameplay features in the survival-horror remake. And if you played the original game on PS1, these gameplay features will look familiar, however, thanks to modern graphics and animations, they look better than ever.

One of these features is actually the dodge mechanic of the original game. Previously, Capcom hadn’t confirmed whether or not this feature would be back, but now we know not only will it be back, but we’ve been treated to new gameplay featuring it. Not only can Jill Valentine dodge and side-step her enemies, but if the move is timed correctly, you will avoid not only damage, but the game will slow down, allowing you to take advantage of the perfectly timed dodge. Further, just like the original, Nemesis can perform dodges as well.

Below, you can check out both Valentine and Nemesis’ dodges in action, courtesy of Where’s Barry:

In #ResidentEvil3Remake the new dodge technique if timed correctly will avoid damage and put the game into slow motion for a second or 2 giving you time to aim and fire before the game catches up. pic.twitter.com/1MavkuYNfc — Where’s Barry (@WheresBarryB) February 25, 2020

Jill isn’t the only one who can dodge in #ResidentEvil3Remake! Just like he could in the original RE3, Nemesis can dodge our grenade rounds! pic.twitter.com/oM8ZNhFBJg a> — Where’s Barry (@WheresBarryB) February 26, 2020

Meanwhile, we also now know that Nemesis will be packing jump scares, which includes the ability to jump through walls. That said, while Nemesis is scary enough, he isn’t the only enemy in the game. And just like in the original, custom death animations for each enemy are back. Below, you can check out both of these features in action, again, courtesy of Where’s Barry:

Just like Jack Baker and old school Mr. X from RE2, Nemesis jump scares the crap out of us by jumping through a brick wall like the Kool Aid Man (Oh Yeahhh!) #ResidentEvil3Remake pic.twitter.com/Ajyvbib3lh — Where’s Barry (@WheresBarryB) February 26, 2020

Love that the enemy customized death animations are returning! Here’s what happens when a Hunter-Y performs a FATALITY on Jill! (same as original game) #ResidentEvil3Remake pic.twitter.com/EBLgjs5DZL — Where’s Barry (@WheresBarryB) February 25, 2020

Resident Evil 3 Remake is set to release on April 3 via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC.