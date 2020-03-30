New Resident Evil 3 Remake Trailer Is All About Jill Valentine

Resident Evil 3 Remake is a week away, but before the survival-horror game drops on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, Capcom has more marketing to dole out for the game. This time it has released a new trailer, and this trailer focuses on Jill Valentine, the game’s protagonist. Beyond showing off more of the zombie killing machine, the trailer also reveals that she will be a playable Survivor in Resident Evil Resistance — the game’s companion multiplayer experience — via a future update.

For those that don’t know: Jill Valentine debuted in the original Resident Evil game before returning in Resident Evil 3. A former member of Delta Force, she is one of the series’ more iconic characters. In anticipation of the remake, Capcom made some changes to the character’s design, which is now less focused on maximizing sexual attraction. According to Yonghee Cho, the game’s art director, the original design for the character was the wrong direction.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“There were a lot of discussions internally about that direction,” said Cho when asked about Valentine’s new design. “The original design of Jill Valentine was clearly going for sex appeal, but that was not the right direction. This is a very strong character, and it is a character that’s going through a lot of adversity, so we wanted to home in on that and make sure that there’s a certain level of believability in what she’s wearing, a certain level of practicality.”

Resident Evil 3 is set to release worldwide on April 3 via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Pre-orders are live on Amazon now. For more news, media, rumors, and leaks on the game, be sure to take a second and peruse all of our past and recent coverage of the remake by clicking right here.

“Jill’s harrowing experiences in Resident Evil 3 take place in the nightmarish hours leading up to and following the events in Resident Evil 2, shedding new light on the plight of Raccoon City’s residents,” reads an official story pitch of the game. “Every hope of escape is cut off by another star in the Resident Evil franchise: the towering Bio Organic Weapon Nemesis. This brutal yet intelligent monstrosity uses an arsenal of high-powered weaponry to indiscriminately eliminate any surviving S.T.A.R.S. members in the city–with Jill being his final target.”

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.