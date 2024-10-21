Resident Evil 4 Remake Drops to Lowest Price Yet Physically

Physical copies of Capcom’s Resident Evil 4 are cheaper than they ever have been. Since its launch in the first half of 2023, the cost of RE4 has slowly been dropping lower and lower. In fact, since earlier this year, the game’s standard retail price has dropped to $40, with physical versions recently going all the way down to $30. Now, a new sale for Resident Evil 4 remake has kicked in on top of this price cut which makes it available for less than ever before.

As of this week, Resident Evil 4 has seen its price slashed further and is now being sold for only $19.99. While RE4 has been available for this amount digitally in the past, it has never been this low for physical copies across PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One. As for the retailers taking part in this promotion, virtually all major storefronts including Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, GameStop, and others should be selling Resident Evil 4 at this value.

This deal for Resident Evil 4 remake is also taking place in the midst of a larger sale tied to the entire Resident Evil franchise. Across the PlayStation Store, Xbox Store, and Nintendo eShop, Capcom has cut the cost of just about every game in the Resident Evil saga. Whether it be more recent entries like Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 remake or older titles like Resident Evil and Resident Evil 0, this sale is offering up various games for as little as $5. So if you’re looking to dive into the Resident Evil series in a major way with Halloween drawing near, now is your chance to do so while also saving some money.

If you’re somehow not familiar with Resident Evil 4 and would like to learn more about Capcom’s latest RE remake, you can find its launch trailer and official synopsis below.

Resident Evil 4

“Resident Evil 4, 2005’s legendary survival horror, is brought fully up-to-date in this ground-up remake.

Six years after the events of Resident Evil 2, Raccoon City survivor Leon Kennedy has been dispatched to a secluded European village to investigate the disappearance of the US president’s daughter. What he discovers there is unlike anything he has faced before.

Every aspect of the classic game has been updated for the current generation, from modernized graphics and controls, to a reimagined storyline that may surprise even hardened fans of the original game.”