Resident Evil Games Only $5 in New Sale

Resident Evil games are as cheap as $5 right now, thanks to a few ongoing sales. Currently, the best, most plentiful, and cheapest of the deals come the way of the PlayStation Store. There are also some Resident Evil games heavily discounted on the Xbox Store and Nintendo eShop as well, but the discounts are not quite as meaty nor as plentiful. Why the deals vary platform to platform, we don’t know.

On the PlayStation Store, the Resident Evil deals are live up until Halloween, and a bit after. More specifically, they are set to expire on November 2. On the Xbox Store and Nintendo eShop though, the window of opportunity is a little smaller, as the deals are only live on these digital storefronts until October 31, aka Halloween.

PlayStation Store

Resident Evil – $4.99

Resident Evil 0 – $4.99

Resident Evil 4 – $4.99

Resident Evil 5 – $4.99

Resident Evil 6 – $4.99

Resident Evil Revelations 1 & 2 Bundle – $7.49

Resident Evil 7 – $7.99

Resident Evil 2 Remake – $9.99

Resident Evil 3 Remake – $9.99

Resident Evil Village – $15.99

Resident Evil 4 Remake – $19.99

In addition to the various game deals above, a variety of DLC and expansion content for some of the games above is also on sale, again, via the PlayStation Store and until November 2. The discounts are similar to the discounts above, which is to say, meaty.

Xbox Store

Resident Evil Revelations 1 & 2 Bundle – $7.49

Resident Evil Triple Pack – $12.49

Resident Evil 4 Remake – $19.99

Nintendo eShop

Resident Evil Revelations – $7.99

Resident Evil Revelations 2 – $7.99

Resident Evil – $9.99

Resident Evil 0 – $9.99

Resident Evil 2 Remake – $9.99

Resident Evil 3 Remake – $9.99

Resident Evil 4 – $9.99

Resident Evil 5 – $9.99

Resident Evil 6 – $9.99

Resident Evil 7 – $15.99

Resident Evil Village – $15.99

For more Resident Evil coverage — including all of the latest Resident Evil news, all of the latest Resident Evil rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Resident Evil deals like these ones — click here. Meanwhile, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. What Resident Evil games are you playing this Halloween?