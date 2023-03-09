Resident Evil 4 Remake Demo Releasing Today

The Resident Evil 4 remake's demo releases today on March 9th to give people a chance to play the game for the first time just weeks ahead of its release that's happening later this month. Capcom announced the (somewhat) surprise of the demo's release during its Capcom Showcase event that took place on the same day and showed off more of Resident Evil 4 and other games from the publisher. This demo's release follows a confirmation from late February which stated that the demo would be playable in the near future, though specific platforms weren't mentioned at the time. It's called the "Chainsaw Demo," and it's got no time limit.

Now, however, we know that the demo will be playable one the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. That question was up in the air previously given that the demo was announced during one of PlayStation's State of Play events and subsequently only mentioned that version of the demo.

Capcom does love its demos for games and particularly is known for putting them out frequently for Resident Evil games, so even if the demo hadn't been announced previously, we probably could've assumed it was on the way. A date wasn't set before the demo's release before this event, but some leaks that surfaced this week inadvertently spoiled the release plans for the demo. Ads started showing up for some Twitch viewers which showed off parts of the Resident Evil 4 remake we've seen already, but those same ads also mentioned the demo and said that it was available right now. That obviously wasn't the case at the time, but given the timing of those ads accidently going live and the fact that the Capcom event was coming up, it wasn't hard to piece together when we'd get this demo.

This Capcom Showcase made for an even busier day than normal on Thursday, too. In addition to that event, the Nacon showcase featuring RoboCop and Gollum games was also previously set for March 9th. A special Nintendo Direct devoted entirely to The Super Mario Bros. Movie was scheduled for the same day as well which made for quite the busy weekday in terms of these sorts of events.

Resident Evil 4 will be available for the PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC platforms on March 24th.