New Fortnite x Resident Evil Skins Reportedly Coming Soon

A new Fortnite collaboration with Capcom is reportedly in the works, with two of the franchise's most beloved protagonists receiving skins. According to information obtained by leakers @ShiinaBR and @HYPEX, Claire Redfield and Leon S. Kennedy will be coming to Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2! The two skins would not be the first Resident Evil representation in Fortnite, as Chris Redfield and Jill Valentine were added to the game back in 2021. While both of these sources are fairly reputable, readers are advised to take this with a grain of salt pending an official announcement from Capcom and Epic Games.

A Tweet from @ShiinaBR about the new skins can be found embedded below.

FORTNITE X RESIDENT EVIL



Leon Kennedy & Claire Redfield will be coming to the Item Shop in Chapter 4 – Season 2, according to information sent to @HYPEX & me! pic.twitter.com/E6jESYwTwV — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) March 2, 2023

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 is rumored to begin next week. If that proves correct, we could see these skins for Claire and Leon in the very near future! Unfortunately, @ShiinaBR does not mention which game the skins would be based on. The two characters first appeared in 1998's Resident Evil 2, but have gone on to appear in countless games in the 25 years since. It's also unclear if Leon and Claire's additions to Fortnite might also result in Chris and Jill returning to the Item Shop, but that would seem like a strong possibility.

Fortnite has a tendency to time these collaborations to tie-in with other releases, and a new Resident Evil tie-in would make perfect sense for the month of March. After all, the Resident Evil 4 remake is set to release March 24th on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. While Leon made his debut in Resident Evil 2, he's arguably best known for his role in Resident Evil 4, where he was the game's lone playable character. Resident Evil 4 is one of the most beloved games in the series, and Leon's appearance in Fortnite could convince newcomers to see what all the hype is about!

Would you like to see these two skins added to Fortnite? Are there any other Resident Evil skins you'd like to see added to the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!