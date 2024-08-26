Resident Evil 4 Remake Is Its Lowest Price Ever in New Sale

Resident Evil 4 Remake is the lowest price it has even been thanks to a new sale. Unfortunately, the sale is limited to PC, which means those on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X are set to miss out. Steam users on PC looking to buy and play the Capcom survival-horror game though are about to save serious money on it.

Right now, for a limited time — for 47 more hours at the moment of writing this or as supplies last — Fanatical, an authorized third-party seller of Steam codes has Resident Evil 4 Remake for just $26.39, which is cheaper than it has been previously on any digital storefront or at any physical retailer. And given that the game is only about a year old, this is a great price for one of the best and most popular 2023 releases. It will no doubt get cheaper over time, but it may take a while before it dips below $25.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Below, you can read more about the game and check out a trailer for it as well:

“Survival is just the beginning,” reads an official blurb about the game. “Six years have passed since the biological disaster in Raccoon City. Agent Leon S. Kennedy, one of the survivors of the incident, has been sent to rescue the president’s kidnapped daughter. He tracks her to a secluded European village, where there is something terribly wrong with the locals. And the curtain rises on this story of daring rescue and grueling horror where life and death, terror and catharsis intersect. Featuring modernized gameplay, a reimagined storyline, and vividly detailed graphics, Resident Evil 4 marks the rebirth of an industry juggernaut. Relive the nightmare that revolutionized survival horror.”

“Even if there’s a part or two in the remake that could’ve been handled better, replayability is a core part of a Resident Evil game’s success, and Resident Evil 4 is no exception,” reads a snippet from our official review of the remake. “It should be a promising sign then that as soon as credits rolled, the next logical step was to look through the new challenges at hand and plan out the next playthrough. Costumes, new weapons, and challenges both self-imposed and presented by the game are incentives that bolster Resident Evil’s arcade-y feel and give the player an excuse for another run, but even if they were absent, the Resident Evil 4 remake offers enough to justify countless runs once more.”