Resident Evil 5 and 6 Nintendo Switch Release Date Revealed

It was revealed during Nintendo‘s E3 presentation that both Resident Evil 5 and Resident Evil 6 were heading to the company’s wildly popular portable console later this year. While this was certainly enough to get fans of the franchise excited, it was disclosed exactly when we could expect the ports to officially arrive. That said, Capcom has recently taken to the Resident Evil Twitter account to reveal that both of the games will be arriving in time for players to take the zombie-slaying action on the go this Halloween.

Coming in at $29.99 each, Resident Evil 5 and 6 will both be arriving in the Nintendo Switch eShop on October 29th. In addition to this, it was also revealed that a retail version that includes Resident Evil 4, Resident Evil 5, and Resident Evil 6 will be released on the same day for $59.99. In this triple pack, Resident Evil 4 will be on a cartridge, while the other two titles will be available through a digital download voucher.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Pack your bags – Resident Evil 5 and Resident Evil 6 start their globetrotting adventure on Nintendo Switch on October 29th! More info on these co-op classics:

☣️ https://t.co/g3BlexZpGG pic.twitter.com/Ua7cFKjVaZ — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) July 16, 2019

For more on each title:

Resident Evil 5

“The Umbrella Corporation and its crop of lethal viruses have been destroyed and contained. But a new, more dangerous threat has emerged. Years after surviving the events in Raccoon City, Chris Redfield has been fighting the scourge of bio-organic weapons all over the world. Now a member of the Bioterrorism Security Assessment Alliance (BSAA), Chris is sent to Africa to investigate a biological agent that is transforming the populace into aggressive and disturbing creatures. Joined by another local BSAA agent, Sheva Alomar, the two must work together to solve the truth behind the disturbing turn of events.”

Resident Evil 6

“Blending action and survival horror, Resident Evil 6 promises to be the dramatic horror experience of 2013. Resident Evil favorites Leon S. Kennedy, Chris Redfield and Ada Wong are joined by new characters, including Jake Muller, to face a new horror, the highly virulent C-virus, as the narrative moves between North America, the war-torn Eastern European state of Edonia and the Chinese city of Lanshiang.”

Resident Evil 5 and Resident Evil 6 officially arrive on the Nintendo Switch on October 29th. For more information on the popular horror series, check out some of our previous coverage.

What do you think about all of this? Excited to play either of these Resident Evil entries on the Nintendo Switch? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!