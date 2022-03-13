Resident Evil 5 Fans Celebrate the Game’s 13th Anniversary

On March 13th, 2009, Capcom released Resident Evil 5 inNorth America on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. The game brought backChris Redfield alongside newcomer Sheva Alomar, and it represents aninteresting chapter in the Resident Evil saga. Resident Evil 4 is often considered one of the very best entries in the series, while Resident Evil 6 is considered one of the worst. Resident Evil 5exists between them, putting a heavier emphasis on combat, and less onthe survival-horror elements that first popularized the franchise. Thatmove came with some controversy, and Capcom would shift gears once againfor Resident Evil 7 and Resident Evil Village.
Resident Evil 5might not be the most highly-regarded entry in the series, but it hasbuilt-up a passionate fanbase over the last 13 years! Across socialmedia, a number of Resident Evil fans used the anniversary as an excuseto share their love for the game, and their fond memories of its launch.For those that haven’t had the chance to experience the game yet, it’scurrently available on most current-gen platforms, including NintendoSwitch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.
