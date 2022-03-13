Resident Evil 5 Fans Celebrate the Game’s 13th Anniversary

On March 13th, 2009, Capcom released Resident Evil 5 inNorth America on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. The game brought backChris Redfield alongside newcomer Sheva Alomar, and it represents aninteresting chapter in the Resident Evil saga. Resident Evil 4 is often considered one of the very best entries in the series, while Resident Evil 6 is considered one of the worst. Resident Evil 5exists between them, putting a heavier emphasis on combat, and less onthe survival-horror elements that first popularized the franchise. Thatmove came with some controversy, and Capcom would shift gears once againfor Resident Evil 7 and Resident Evil Village.

Resident Evil 5might not be the most highly-regarded entry in the series, but it hasbuilt-up a passionate fanbase over the last 13 years! Across socialmedia, a number of Resident Evil fans used the anniversary as an excuseto share their love for the game, and their fond memories of its launch.For those that haven’t had the chance to experience the game yet, it’scurrently available on most current-gen platforms, including NintendoSwitch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Resident Evil 5 was a fantastic game. People can whine about it not being a "real Resident Evil game" but it was a lot of fun, had a great setting, and was absurd in all the best ways. https://t.co/74QODRSRlZ — TheLX_FENIX (@TheLX_FENIX) March 13, 2022

Many regularly revisit the game.

I cannot believe you are 13 years old Resident Evil 5. And I still play you on and off again to this very day. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/o70iKY0hdJ — Funky Sunday (@gloomyrainfall) March 13, 2022

Gaming (and zombies) have a way of bringing us together.

Resident Evil 5 was my first RE game, and I played it every day with both of my grandparents (more so my grandpa) and still to this day it’s a series we both talk about and bond over a lot :)) https://t.co/1wmTivtQZU — free palestine 🇵🇸 (@Mick_eyyyy) March 13, 2022

Yeah. We’re all getting old.

13 year anniversary of Resident Evil 5? pic.twitter.com/AKqym0TNU0 — Toni 🦅 (@ferina808) March 13, 2022

We could use more boulder punching, honestly.

Every memory from Resident Evil 5 is my favorite! I beat it so many times in co-op with all of my friends and it has never not been a blast! It probably helps that I get to play as my boy Chris and beat the tar out of a boulder! https://t.co/YKs86H4kwK pic.twitter.com/PtX5Qba4Wr — TheKingofPikmin (@TheKingofPikmin) March 13, 2022

Sheva deserves a comeback.

We need Sheva back! I honestly loved the whole game. — Cory James (@WeMustntLurk) March 13, 2022

Some think it deserves more love than it gets…

The most underrated RE game, it doesn't get the respect it deserves — Luke (@xLukeyy_) March 13, 2022

…but clearly it’s not for everyone!