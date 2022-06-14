Resident Evil 7 PS5 Upgrade Not Available to PlayStation Plus Subscribers

✖

At long last, Capcom released its free next-gen upgrade for Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, and Resident Evil 7 this week to make each title that much better on modern hardware. And while this news might seem relatively straightforward on its own, it turns out that some fans who may have previously played RE7 via Sony's PlayStation Plus service won't be able to upgrade the game for themselves.

At this point in time, Resident Evil 7 is available to download for PS Plus subscribers on PlayStation 5 via the PS Plus Collection. Essentially, the PS Plus Collection is an extensive library of games from the PS4 that are given to members of the PlayStation subscription service for no additional cost. While PS Plus subscribers can only play these games on PS5, it's essentially Sony's way of giving people a library of some of the best titles from last-gen on the new PlayStation console.

As mentioned at the top, though, it turns out that Capcom isn't allowing those who might own Resident Evil 7 through the PlayStation Plus Collection to upgrade to the PS5 version. Capcom hasn't given a specific reason for why it's making this decision, but it seems clear that the publisher only wants to push out this update to those who actually own the game -- whether that be digitally or physically.

Even though this news might be disappointing, it's hard to say that it's shocking. We've actually seen instances like this in the past with games that are made available for free through PlayStation Plus but later don't qualify for free next-gen upgrades. It remains to see if Capcom will end up reversing course on this move, but for now, it looks like you'll just have to buy the PlayStation 4 version of Resident Evil 7 outright if you want to see its new upgrades on PS5.

Does this decision from Capcom regarding Resident Evil 7 impact you at all? Let me know for yourself either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.