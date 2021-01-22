Resident Evil 7 Rumored to Be Upgraded for PS5 and Xbox Series X

✖

Hot off the heels of a ton of news arriving for Resident Evil Village, it now looks as though Capcom could have more plans in store for the most recent numbered entry in the series. If a new rumor proves to be true, it looks as though Resident Evil 7: Biohazard could soon be upgraded for next-gen platforms.

This information comes by way of an industry insider commonly referred to as Dusk Golem. In the wake of Capcom’s recent Resident Evil Showcase, the user was asked on social media about the potential for VR functionality in Resident Evil Village. While Dusk Golem said he wasn’t certain about this aspect in particular, they did go on to say that a next-gen patch for Resident Evil 7 is “100% happening”. What this would mean is that those on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S would then get to play a newer iteration of RE7 that would seemingly boast better performance and visuals.

I know VR was in at some point, I don't know the current status. To do VR they need a consistent performance for motion sickness, I guess to see. There is other things that are 100% happening they for some reason didn't mention here though, like the RE7 Next-Gen patch though. https://t.co/1zNHti0k0x — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) January 21, 2021

As usual with all rumors of this type, it’s worth taking what is being expressed here with a grain of salt. To this point, Capcom hasn’t announced any plans of this type for Resident Evil 7 so it’s best not to get your hopes up.

That being said, Dusk Golem has proven to be pretty accurate in the past when leaking info of this type. In fact, the insider’s track record when it comes to Capcom and the Resident Evil franchise, in particular, is pretty spot-on. So while yes, you should keep your expectations in check, this sounds like a move that definitely could be happening soon.

Obviously, if Capcom does indeed roll out a next-gen upgrade patch like this for Resident Evil 7, it may happen at any point. This isn't really something that the publisher would need to make a major announcement about in order to do. As such, we'll be sure to keep you up to date here at ComicBook.com moving forward if there are any new developments in this story.

[H/T DualShockers]