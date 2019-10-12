Capcom Is Releasing a Resident Evil 7 Prequel This Month That You Probably Can’t Play

Later this month, Capcom is releasing a virtual-reality prequel to Resident Evil 7, but you probably can’t play it. More specifically, on October 26, Resident Evil 7: Walkthrough the Fear will release, a new virtual-reality experience that acts as a prequel to the newest entry in the survival-horror series. Unfortunately though, it’s only going to be available in Japan, at least for now. According to Capcom, the story of the prequel takes users back to Louisiana, with Jack, and traps them in a basement. The name of the game? Escape, of course.

A co-operative arcade experience, the VR prequel will be available only at The Plaza Capcom Ikebukuro VR-X booth, which is located in Tokyo, Japan. And at the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of the experience coming west, and it likely won’t, as these type of experiences out of Japan rarely do. What we do know is the experience is around 40 minutes long, and requires at least two players.

Unfortunately, that about wraps up all we know about the experience. Presumably, it will be shared online in some capacity — so if you’re really desperate to know more — you probably can later this month, but, for now, if you want to actually experience the prequel, you’ll need to a buy ticket to Tokyo.

While this new Resident Evil 7 VR experience is out of reach, there’s a new Resident Evil game releasing next year: Project Resistance, a asymmetric horror coming to PS4, Xbox One, and PC. If you want, you can find more about the game here.

That’s not all, recently two new demos for two of Resident Evil’s most popular games released on Nintendo Switch. Meanwhile, earlier this year, Resident Evil 2 Remake launched, and it remains one of the best experiences of the year.

“Resident Evil 2 is a survival horror experience in its truest sense,” reads a snippet from our review of the game. “From a constantly teased false sense of security, to horrifying instances that go far beyond a simple jump scare, this remake is one that every fan of the original needs to play. For those that aren’t familiar with the Resident Evil franchise in its humble beginnings, it’s still a treat, albeit imperfect, and one that requires no previous knowledge of the other games.”

