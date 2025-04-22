The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered Climbs Steam Charts Hours After Release

One of the worst-kept secrets in video games has finally been formally announced. The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered is finally available for fans to play right now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. This is arguably one of the most exciting “stealth releases” from Xbox since Hi-Fi Rush pleasantly surprised anyone who played the rhythm-based beat ’em up. However, this is a known quantity, and one many gamers have played when it was originally released in 2006. Despite the leaks spoiling the surprise, the sudden launch may have paid off, as it is currently climbing the Steam charts at an exponential rate

As of this writing, according to the website SteamDB, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered is currently ranked 5th in concurrent players. As the game just released hours ago, its 24-hour peak is at 140,069 players, which makes it the 10th most played game in the past day. The games that are ahead of it are some of the most popular live-service games, including Counter Strike 2, Dota 2, and PUBG. Additionally, the surprise hit Schedule 1 is currently the 4th most played game on Steam right now.

It should probably be noted that the game was revealed at 12 P.M. ET, which means it’s only been available for roughly 3 hours. The game continues to grow in concurrent users and will surely have a higher peak by the time the day ends. Adding a bit more context to the recent release’s popularity, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered is near the top of Steam’s New & Trending page. It is also at the very top of Valve’s digital storefront’s Top Sellers list.

Not only is it popular, but it seems people are happy with The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered. According to its Steam page, its user reviews are sitting at “Very Positive” from 1,722 users. These are typically more indicative of what the community’s thoughts are about a game since it is required to purchase a game to leave a review. Again, this can become more positive or negative as the day progresses, especially since the game just released.

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered is a modern recreation of the beloved Bethesda RPG that was released nearly 20 years ago. It allows fans of the series, both new and old, to experience the tale of the Oblivion Crisis that struck Cyrodiil. Essentially a remake, the game is built in Unreal Engine 5 and has vastly improved visuals and retooled gameplay that can appeal to more modern gaming sensibilities. It also includes content from the expansions Shivering Isles and Knights of the Nine, so players can get the complete story.

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered is available now for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC for $49.99. A Deluxe Edition, which includes several in-game cosmetics, is also available for $59.99. Purchasers of the Standard Edition can upgrade to the Deluxe Edition for $9.99.

Are you excited to check out The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.