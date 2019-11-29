Resident Evil 8 Reportedly in Development for PS5 and Xbox Scarlett

According to a new rumor, Resident Evil fans will not be seeing Resident Evil 8 until the PS5 and Xbox Scarlett. In other words, it may be quite some time before we see the next mainline entry in the long-running survival-horror, sometimes action-horror, series from Capcom. And of course, this isn’t very surprising. Right now, Capcom has Project Resistance in the pipeline, a multiplayer game set in the Resident Evil universe that’s expected to release sometime in 2020. Meanwhile, there’s been rumors, leaks, and even some suspected teasing of a Resident Evil 3 remake, which according to numerous sources, could arrive as early as next year as well. In other words, Capcom probably has two Resident Evil games to release before it worries about Resident Evil 8.

That said, word of Resident Evil 8 comes way of Resident Evil leaker Evil VR, who claims that the aforementioned remake of Resident Evil 3 will be the last Resident Evil game to hit PS4 and Xbox One. Meanwhile, the leaker says not to expect Resident Evil anytime soon, as it was always planned to be a next-gen release. Further, it will utilize the new RE engine, which is still being improved at Capcom.

“Resident Evil 3 Remake will be the last RE game for this current-gen,” writes the leaker on Twitter. “Don’t expect Resident Evil 8 to come anytime soon for it was always planned to be for next-gen with the updated RE Engine, in which there are few new infos on the new engine and one of them is now having the cel-shading effect.”

But please keep in mind that I didn’t say anything about #RE3Remake being announced at The Game Awards 2019. It might, but I have no idea. I only know much about #RE8 and its new updated engine. — EVIL VR (@EvilVR) November 23, 2019

Speaking of the new engine, Evil VR notes that they’ve heard of two recent and major updates made to the impressive engine. The one is the aforementioned cel-shading, which will let Capcom control the intensity of the effects, and that it’s been optimized for mobile.

Of course, all of this information should be taken with a grain of salt for a variety of reasons. For one, it’s not official, but two, even if it’s all correct, it’s also all subject to change.