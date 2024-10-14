Resident Evil 9 Update Has Fans Thinking a Reveal Is Soon

A new update tied to Resident Evil 9 has some fans believing that a formal reveal could be happening soon. Earlier this summer, those at Capcom confirmed that the next entry in the Resident Evil series was in the works. While the title of Resident Evil 9 wasn’t given to this game, Capcom said that it was looking forward to the time when it could share more on the mysterious project. Now, it seems like this reveal could be drawing very near.

Spotted by @ResiEvilCentral on X, a new listing for Resident Evil 9 has recently been created on Metacritic. The Metacritic page itself doesn’t contain any info associated with RE9 outside of the game being listed for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S platforms. Whether or not those at Metacritic have knowledge of Resident Evil 9‘s reveal which is what prompted its creation isn’t known, but this is something that has happened in advance of other game announcements on the site in the past.

In all likelihood, though, this Resident Evil 9 page being created on Metacritic doesn’t mean anything about the game’s actual announcement. Metacritic has created other placeholder pages in the past like this, some of which have never resulted in various video games being unveiled. For instance, a game like Half-Life 3 has had a Metacritic page for years but has never once been formally revealed by those at Valve. As a result, there’s likely not a lot to be gleaned from this RE9 page for the time being, even if fans would like to believe otherwise.

Still, there is a good chance that Capcom could be gearing up for a proper announcement of Resident Evil 9 relatively soon. In recent years, Capcom has rotated between releasing new Resident Evil installments and remakes of previous titles on a near-annual basis. For 2024, though, no new Resident Evil games have released, which would suggest that the next game wouldn’t be too far off.

One potential venue to keep an eye on would be The Game Awards 2024, which will take place in early December. This event has spawned plenty of major game announcements in the past and even saw Capcom unveil Monster Hunter Wilds this past year. Whether or not Capcom would again take part in The Game Awards to show off Resident Evil 9 isn’t known, but it’s worth keeping an eye on as the show approaches.