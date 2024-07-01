Resident Evil 9 Confirmed to Be in Development

Capcom has confirmed that it’s working on a new Resident Evil game, which should end up becoming Resident Evil 9. Following the release of the remake of Resident Evil 4 this past year, fans of the survival-horror franchise have been wondering what direction Capcom would go in next. Now, we seem to have a broad answer to this question, although specifics remain shrouded in mystery for the time being.

At the conclusion of today’s Capcom Next stream, director Koshi Nakanishi shared that he’s working on a wholly new entry in the Resident Evil series. Nakanishi previously directed Resident Evil VII: Biohazard and has since seemingly been trying to figure out what next to do with the property. After a prolonged period of time, Nakanishi says he has found the idea for where to take Resident Evil in the future.

“We’re making a new Resident Evil,” Nakanishi said simply. “It was really difficult to figure out what to do after [Resident Evil] 7. But I found it, and to be honest, it feels substantial. I can’t share any details just yet, but I hope you’re excited for the day I can.”

Following the events of Resident Evil Village, the eighth mainline game in the series, Capcom made clear that it would be moving on from the “Winters Saga” that was seen in both RE7 and Village. As a result, the next game in the franchise could potentially go in any direction and could see the return of a former protagonist (Leon Kennedy, Jill Valentine, Chris Redfield) or could introduce a new one. Currently, rumors have indicated that Resident Evil 9 will feature open-world elements and will take place on an island. Whether or not this is true remains to be seen, but the fact that Capcom is now openly talking about its next Resident Evil project hopefully means we won’t have to wait much longer to see the game in an official capacity.

Are you thrilled to hear that a new Resident Evil game is being developed within Capcom? And where would you like to see the franchise go next? Be sure to let me know your own thoughts on X at @MooreMan12.