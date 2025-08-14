Forget Resident Evil Requiem, I Need Resident Evil: Revelations 3

Resident Evil Requiem looks like it’ll be fun. It follows the daughter of a character from Resident Evil: Outbreak, which is a game in the franchise that’s often overlooked in the midst of the mainline games and primary spin-offs. The recent games starting from Resident Evil 7 have done incredibly well for Capcom, but there’s a spin-off series that Capcom hasn’t been giving as much attention, despite it being the best spin-off series for Resident Evil. I need another entry for Resident Evil: Revelations, which now feels like the only time that the franchise’s forgotten characters get another chance to shine.

Resident Evil: Revelations currently has two games. In the first one, you play primarily as Chris and Jill, letting you experience the horror through the eyes of the iconic protagonists who started the franchise. Then, in Revelations 2, you play as Claire and Moira with sections that feature Barry and Natalia. Since these games are set between mainline entries, they might reference a main game, but they’re not connected in ways where you need to have knowledge of those titles before you can enjoy them.

Resident Evil Is Sleeping on Its Best Spin-Off

Revelations tends to have the horror and action hybrid that you experience in RE4, but the format for how the game works is different from the main games. These are episodic games, and that means that there are clean opportunities to switch you from one set of characters to another, telling the story through multiple perspectives in order to give you the full picture.

I don’t have strong feelings for or against games using the episodic style, but I think that it worked for RE: Revelations 2, in particular. This style also gives players a clear point where they can stop and return to play another day, which is often needed when you consider that marathon gaming isn’t an option for a lot of players, regardless of the game or franchise.

Revelations Games Let More Characters Appear

At this point, it’s becoming clear that the Revelations games are the only time that some characters are going to be brought back to the franchise, so I hope that pattern would continue if there was a Resident Evil: Revelations 3. It’s because of the Revelations games that we got to see Jill, Claire, and Barry all make a return in Resident Evil games aren’t remakes, alongside a variety of new characters. By keeping the Revelations games not directly connected to the mainline series, there are more opportunities to bring these characters back into the fray without having to find ways to create reasons for their presence.

I love the direction that Resident Evil has taken with recent games, but I also see that there’s value in using the Revelations spin-off to give fan-favorite characters another chance to shine in a more contained narrative. While there haven’t been indications about Capcom’s plans for Revelations going forward, I hope that it gets the chance to have a third entry, and maybe we can finally get Jill and Claire working as a team.