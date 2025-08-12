Resident Evil 9 Reveal Coming This Thursday

Resident Evil fans were thrilled when the next game in the series, Resident Evil Requiem, was finally revealed. Its first trailer debuted during Summer Game Fest, giving gamers a first look at new and returning characters. The trailer gave us some insight into the game’s protagonist and a few peeks at the setting. Even so, fans have plenty of questions about this next installment in the horror franchise. Now, Capcom is gearing up to give us another look at the upcoming Resident Evil game with a brand-new trailer.

Resident Evil Requiem is the highly anticipated ninth game in the Resident Evil series. The game is being billed as “a new era of survival horror” thanks to its immersive gameplay. Players will step into the role of Grace Ashcroft, an FBI analyst tasked with solving a murder in the hotel where her mother died. Players will solve puzzles, manage resources, and work to survive the horrors that arise as they work to solve the case. Players will also be able to switch between first- and third-person perspectives, allowing for a close-up look at clues.

Following the initial reveal trailer, Resident Evil Requiem fans also got a more in-depth look at the game via a June Creators’ Message video. This behind-the-scenes chat addressed some previous rumors and explained the choice for a brand-new protagonist. There were also a few snippets of gameplay, but fans are still hungry for more about this new survival horror title from the iconic franchise. Thankfully, we don’t have too long to wait.

New Resident Evil Requiem Trailer to Debut at Gamescom

On August 12th, The Game Awards’ Geoff Keighley posted details about an upcoming new look at Resident Evil Requiem. The trailer will premiere during the opening night events at Gamescom, which takes place from August 20th to 24th in Cologne, Germany. Thankfully for those who aren’t traveling to the event this year, the next trailer will also be available via live stream.

According to the poster attached to Keighley’s post, the latest Resident Evil Requiem trailer will officially arrive on August 19th at 2 PM EDT. The trailer, along with the other Opening Night Live events, should be available as a live stream via the Gamescom website. Keighley will be hosting the Opening Night Live festivities.

The nightmare isn’t over. 🩸



Witness an exclusive new look at RESIDENT EVIL: REQUIEM — only during @gamescom Opening Night Live.



— Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) August 12, 2025

As of now, we don’t have details on what, exactly, the trailer will include. But after the cinematic reveal trailer, many fans are hoping to see a more in-depth look at Resident Evil Requiem gameplay. Of course, many are also hoping for a glimpse of familiar faces like the franchise’s protagonist, Leon. Thankfully, we don’t have too long to wait to find out more about this new installment in the series.

Resident Evil Requiem is set to release on February 27th, 2026. It will be available for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

Are you looking forward to another trailer for Resident Evil Requiem? What are you hoping to see this time around? Let us know in the comments below.