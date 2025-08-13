Resident Evil 9 Details Leak: Open Levels, Leon’s Combat Changes & More

Since the game was officially announced at Summer Game Fest back in June, Resident Evil Requiem details have been difficult to come by. Thankfully, we may have learned some information thanks to a new leak courtesy of Dusk Golem (via Gaming Leaks and Rumours). In a series of posts on X/Twitter, the Resident Evil leaker has shared some interesting hints about things we can expect to see, including details about Leon S. Kennedy. Capcom has yet to confirm Leon’s presence in the game, but previous leaks claimed that the fan favorite will return as a playable character alongside newcomer Grace Ashcroft. Readers should be advised of potential spoilers.

One thing we know for certain about Resident Evil Requiem is that the game will see a return to Raccoon City. At the end of 1999’s Resident Evil 3: Nemesis, the location was pretty much obliterated following the dropping of a thermobaric missile. According to Dusk Golem, the game’s developers have “been working hard to achieve having good performance on open-level designed areas like Raccoon City.” Apparently, players will have some kind of vehicle to travel around the location. The leaker stopped short of saying what that might be, but in another post, he shared several “out of context” images meant to provide Resident Evil Requiem hints. One of those images showed the Resident Evil movie character Alice on a motorcycle.

Dusk Golem went on to note that Leon’s combat is seeing significant changes compared to past games. The leaker drew some comparisons to The Last of Us Part II, but reiterated that players can expect the game’s “own innovations.” This wouldn’t be the first time we saw a major change that coincided with Leon as a playable character; Resident Evil 4 was the first game in the series to abandon the traditional “tank” controls that the series had been known for.

Surprisingly, it sounds like this Resident Evil game will mark something of an end for the current storyline. Dusk Golem says that he’s not expecting the game after Requiem to be a reboot, but he does believe that this will wrap up a lot of plot threads, specifically related to Umbrella and Raccoon City. It will also deliver a new direction that offers a little more freedom for the developers. As for the story itself, apparently Grace will be stalked by her mother, Alyssa Ashcroft. Alyssa was a major character in Resident Evil Outbreak, but has been dead for many years when the game begins. It also seems that the game’s villains need Grace’s blood for some nefarious purpose.

As with any leak, readers are encouraged to take all of this with a grain of salt. That having been said, Dusk Golem does have a very strong track record when it comes to information about the series. Thankfully, we should start to learn a lot more in the coming weeks and months. We know the game will be appearing at Gamescom this month, and Resident Evil Requiem is set to be released on February 27th.

