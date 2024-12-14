New Resident Evil 9 Report Warns Release Date Is Not Close

Resident Evil 9 is rumored to be in the works, but the release date is not very close. Heading into The Game Awards this week, there were some rumors suggesting the next Resident Evil game would be revealed at the awards show. Obviously, this did not happen, and now it looks like it will not rear its head in 2024 at all, something rumors have also gotten wrong. This has prompted a new update from a well-known Resident Evil insider, which in turn has revealed the release date of the game is not close.

The update specifically comes the way of Dusk Golem, who revealed that Resident Evil 9 was originally supposed to be revealed this past summer, but this reveal was delayed after the game itself was delayed. And it sounds like this delay was not a small one.

“I’m not very surprised after learning it got delayed from a reveal last summer and an internal development delay that it didn’t appear anywhere this year,” said the leaker. “While Resident Evil Village got delayed a small bit from its initial release window, this felt more like a Resident Evil 2-level delay, which was originally aiming for January 2018 for the game’s 20th anniversary release but it needed some big reworkings, so it got delayed to January 2019. Capcom’s pipeline has a lot going on anyways, so I can 100% see a scenario Capcom’s had to figure it in through both the lens that they have a lot of other games coming out and Resident Evil 9 needs more time to cook.”

The insider finishes the update teasing the game is “really ambitious,” which is no doubt going to require more time compared to more simple remakes.

“It’s a really ambitious game anyway, so if they think it needs time then that’s fine, but I do think Capcom is working out where to fit it in the next couple years probably,” adds the leaker.

This is the extent of the leak, which of course should be taken with a grain of salt. The source has proven to be reliable at times in the past, but they have also been off the mark in the past as well.

As for Capcom, it has not touched this rumor in any capacity. If it does provide any type of comment — which we do not suspect for multiple reasons — we will update the story accordingly.