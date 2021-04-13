Resident Evil 9 Teased in New Report

✖

A new Resident Evil 9 rumor has surfaced online ahead of the release of Resident Evil Village next month on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. According to the rumor, not only is Resident Evil 9 already in development, but its story is connected to both Resident Evil 7 and Resident Evil Village (Resident Evil 8). In other words, the games form a trilogy within the series.

Unfortunately, the rumor doesn't dive into the game's finer details, but it does note after Resident Evil 9 -- which has yet to be announced -- the series will move beyond numbered titles in favor of telling more self-contained stories rather than stories planned out ahead of time across multiple releases. Why Capcom is making this change, isn't disclosed, but it likely has to do with the difficulties of making inter-connected games and how big numbers like "8" and "9" aren't very inviting to new players.

"I guess to summarize the last few tweets simply and non-spoilery, know that Village being a direct sequel to Resident Evil 7 was decided pretty early on, there are some things put in Resident Evil 7 that will make more sense after Resident Evil Village," reads the rumor. "More than any other series of titles in the series history. Resident Evil 7 > Resident Evil 8 > Resident Evil 9 have a connected, planned out story as all ended up in dev close together. I also suspect this is why they want to move past numbered titles after Resident Evil 9, to tell more self-contained stories rather than have to plan out stories ahead of time, but it's cool here."

As for the rumor, it comes the way of Resident Evil insider and leaker, Dusk Golem, who has built a reputation for largely reliable information pertaining to the Resident Evil series. As you would expect, there's been no comment from Capcom about the rumor. If this changes, we will update the story accordingly.

Until the next Resident Evil 9 rumor or until Capcom addresses it (it likely won't),