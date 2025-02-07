Resident Evil Fans Love Changes to Major Character: “Better Than the Original”

Resident Evil has been around since 1996, which means next year it will celebrate its 30-year anniversary. Since its debut on the PS1, the series has evolved and changed because of course it has. However, it hasn’t changed and evolved as much as many series of its age. And this is partially because of how celebrated its past is. After all, Capcom has revitalized Resident Evil on the back of remakes. That said, with the remakes it has had to evolve and change classic games to bring them to modernity while not upsetting fans with too much evolution or too many changes.

One of the most delicate examples of this is modernizing characters. So far, Capcom has largely done this tactfully. One example of this is Ada Wong in Resident Evil 4 Remake, who was changed from her original design. According to users of the Resident Evil Reddit page though, the new Ada Wong is an upgrade from the previous Resident Evil 4 Ada Wong.

To this end, one of the top posts on the Resident Evil Reddit page this week is a post about the changes to Ada Wong in Resident Evil 4 Remake, and almost every single comment agrees she’s better in Resident Evil 4 Remake than the original. And this is rare for the Resident Evil Reddit page, which is often rife with disagreement, like any other Reddit page.

“Love the new hair, love the new outfit, love the makeup, love that they gave her darker brown eyes… She came to slay both literally and metaphorically,” reads one of the top comments.

Another popular comment adds: “Better than original, at least she can fight in that dress but the heels still bug me.”

While many Resident Evil fans prefer the new Ada Wong design, some have pointed out they still prefer the red cocktail dress costume over her outfit.

“I have nostalgia for the dress naturally but they really did good giving her a more practical design that stayed true to her core design philosophy,” adds a third comment. “This is probably my favorite look for Ada within the series.”

